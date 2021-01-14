Spread the love



















Siddaramaiah challenges Yediyurappa to file criminal complaint on alleged CD issue

Mysuru, (UNI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday challenged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to file a criminal case in connection with allegations that the he gave ministerial berths to those who blackmailed him with secret information on CDs.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said, “If the CD allegation is false, then let the Chief Minister file a criminal case.” Senior BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurapa’s style of functioning, had alleged that a few were made Cabinet Ministers yesterday as they blackmailed the CM with a CD full of secret information.

“BJP leaders have themselves alleged that the Yediyurappa was blackmailed over Cabinet ministers’ post, which means there is something and the truth must come out,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Yediyurappa has made three legislators, including his political secretary, ministers. All three were blackmailing the Chief Minister through his relative using some secret CDs. The political secretary who was made a minister today, apart from CD blackmail, had paid an undisclosed amount of money to CM’s son B Y Vijayendra,” Yatnal had said.