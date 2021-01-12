Spread the love



















Siddaramaiah clarifies his stand on demand of reservation for Kuruba

Raichur: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, also a Kuruba community leader, on Tuesday said that he was not opposed the reservation for Kuruba community but opposed to this agitation because RSS was behind it.

Addressing press persons here in grand ‘ Halumath ‘ convention at Veragota in Devadurga taluk, Mr Siddaramaiah accused BJP of conspiring to divide the Kuruba community and aiming to isolate him. “RSS is behind this,” he alleged.

Mr Siddaramaiah said that Congress party recommended for the inclusion of Bestha, Gangamathasta, Mogaveera caste into the Scheduled Tribe list. Now, there is a movement demanding that the Kurubas be included in the ST list. If all these communities are given the ST tag, the percentage of ST will increase to 20 percent from 3%, he said

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Union government and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is heading the state government. When BJP is in power at both state and Centre, what was the necessity of conventions and all for KS Eashwarappa?, he said.