Spread the love



















Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Ramesh Jarkiholi statement on operation Kamal

Bengaluru, (UNI): Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into Minister Ramesh Jarkhihli’s comment on ‘Operation Kamal’ by ruling BJP.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said that Minister for Water Resource Ramesh Jarkiholi, who said that C P Yogeshwara, who was included into the cabinet recently, has raised Rs 9 Crore loan for formation of BJP government in the State. It clearly shows that ‘Operation Kamal’ was behind the collapse of Congress-JDS coalition government. A judicial inquiry can unearth the truth.

Stating that the ‘Operation Kamal’ means purchasing the ruling party legislators. Now Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who accepted that the money was involved in it and made it public.

He said that BJP leaders claim that they are pure and have no money involved in 17 MLAs’ resignation. But now they were exposed.

Siddaramaiah also asked how Rs nine crore was raised by Yogeshwar, whether it was block money. Judicial inquiry can only unearth the truth, he added.

Siddaramaiah alleged that if he had made such an allegation the ruling party legislators and leaders would have been quick enough to term it as far from truth and aimed at tarnishing the image of the ruling party, but now their own Minister has revealed the fact and the public should know the truth.

“An inquiry should also be made into the CD blackmail issue by former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the government has no money to pay pension and to take up development works and pay scholarships to poor students.