‘Siddaramaiah Father of Corruption’ – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: Former Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who ruled the state, was involved in scams at every step, he has no moral right to talk about corruption. Siddaramaiah is the father of all corruption”, said minister for energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar to the media persons on September 24.

Addressing the media persons Sunil Kumar said, “Congress is making baseless allegations against the BJP government. DK Shivakumar who was involved in putting posters in Bengaluru was also involved in the ED case. The day before he had gone to the Enforcement department office for enquiry. How can D K Shivakumar join Siddaramaiah in putting the PayCM posters? Sunil Kumar questioned.

Sunil Kumar further said, “Highest corruption was reported during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as chief minister. Redo of the Arkavathy Layout, irregularities in teachers recruitment, fake bills in the minor irrigation department, sand mining, Anna Bhagya scam and others were reported during his tenure. Our government is not involved in corruption. If there is any, let them report it to the Lokayukta”.

Sunil Kumar also said, “The State and Union governments are committed to controlling the popular front of India. Those arrested had planned to make India an Islam country, but it is impossible, they can do it only in their dream”.

When asked about the much-awaited cabinet expansion, Sunil said that the CM will make a decision after the Navaratri festival.

