Spread the love



















Siddaramaiah holds Centre responsible for violence on R- Day

Bengaluru (UNI): Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday blamed the Narendra Modi administration for allowing the farmers’ protest to drag on, as it turned violent during the Republic Day celebration in New Delhi.

Speaking to newspersons here, Mr Siddaramaiah said ‘It is the failure of the Central government. Farmers have been agitating for two months straight now. Eleven rounds of talks have been held. It’s hogwash. Does it require 11 rounds of talks?,’ he asked.

‘Agitating farmers have been saying that the farm laws are anti-farmer, destructive to the agriculture sector. They’re black laws that should be withdrawn. So, the government should simply withdraw the laws. Why will the farmers protest for 61 days without reason, braving the harsh weather?,’ he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, ‘The ongoing deadlock had become a prestige issue for the Central government. Modi says he has a 56-inch chest. What’s more important is to have a caring heart that can wipe people’s tears. That is something PM Modi doesn’t have.’

Pointing out that Mr Modi had not spoken with farmers even once, Mr Siddaramaiah said, ‘(Modi) has made promises to Adani and Ambani. They have dictated the laws. They have enslaved this government.’