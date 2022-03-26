Siddaramaiah must retire from politics, demands K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah must take retirement from politics or Congress high command must expell him from the party for making derogatory remarks against seers.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said the Congress leader stated that seers of various mutts, women of Hindu religion cover their heads with cloth while defending Muslim girls in connection with hijab row. “His remark clearly indicates that he is against Hindu religion. He is comparing hijab with seers which is ridiculous. He speaks of communal harmony but he is actually against Hindus”, the BJP leader stated.

Coming down heavily on former chief minister, he said, “Siddaramaiah has no respect for Indian constitution and court’s judgement on hijab row. So, he is speaking in favour of hijab. When Karnataka High Court stated that religious cloth must not be worn in classrooms, some Muslim girls made it clear that they would give up education but not hijab. Congress leaders should have convinced them to follow the court’s judgement. Instead, they are speaking in favour of them.”

The minister said that as many as 23 Hindus were killed when Congress-led government was in power in Karnataka. “Let him reveal compensation given to such families,” he said while alleging Siddaramaiah of dividing religious mutts as large and small. “He had already divide the Veershaiva-Lingayat community,” he added, in a press conference attended by Shivamogga mayor Sunita Annappa and deputy Mayor Shankar and others.

Referring to ban on Muslims in temple fairs in connection with trade, he alleged that it was the Congress party that brought such legislation and not the BJP.