Siddaramaiah refrains from commenting on Kharge candidature for PM



Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday refrained from commenting whether Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is a possible candidate for the Prime Minister’s post.

“The elections have not been held yet. Mamta Banerjee has suggested his name but it remains to be seen whom the INDIA bloc will make the PM candidate,” the Chief Minister told media persons on Friday.

On controversy about travelling to New Delhi in a private jet, the Chief Minister said that questions must be asked from BJP people about their travel as well.

“How does Prime Minister Narendra Modi travel?” “You must ask this question from BJP people. On which plane does PM Narendra Modi travel? Does he travel alone?” the Chief Minister asked.

On MPs suspension, the Chief Minister termed it as murder of democracy.

“It is a murder of democracy. There is no democracy in the country. They are not respecting the sentiments of the people. This is dictatorship. The laws have been framed after keeping everyone out,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the people will decide in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, they won’t tolerate steps against democracy.

“In a democratic system, the opposition parties need to be heard. The people elected the members to both the houses. The suspension of such a large number of MPs is the first in our independent history,” the Chief Minister said.