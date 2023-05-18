Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar convey b’day wishes to Deve Gowda

Designated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar conveyed their wishes to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday.



“Best birthday wishes to the former Prime Minister and senior leader of Janata Dal Shri. H.D. Deve Gowda. I wish him good health and happiness. May he continue to guide us to protect the interests of Kannadigas and our land, water and language,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Shivakumar stated that, “Birthday wishes for the former PM and senior leader H.D. Deve Gowda. His steps in national and state politics are an inspiration to us. Let the God bless him with health and age.”

Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a personal phone call to JD (S) National President Deve Gowda and conveyed his birthday wishes to him.

Deve Gowda turned 90 on Thursday (May 18). Known as son of the soil, Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda, is the only politician from Karnataka who saw meteoric rise in politics and went on to become the Prime Minister of the country.

Deve Gowda, an ardent believer of Hindu traditions, is still pursuing active politics and campaigned across the state in the recently-concluded assembly elections. He had challenged national parties and proclaimed before the elections that there is no Modi wave in the state.

His party won 19 seats dashing the hopes of Deve Gowda to see his son H.D. Kumaraswamy to become the king maker. Deve Gowda still remains as the most influential politician of the state and an iconic figure of the Vokkaliga community. He also emerged as the leader of masses cutting across caste and creed.

