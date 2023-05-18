Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar travel together to Kharge’s residence

After the suspense on the next Karnataka Chief Minister ended, Chief Minister candidate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM face D.K. Shivakumar arrived at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, and together posed for photographs.



Before arriving at the residence, both leaders went separately to meet party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal at his residence in the morning.

After meeting Venugopal, both the leaders along with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived at Kharge’s residence in the same vehicle.

Venugopal will be holding a press conference at the party headquarters here in the afternoon.

The Congress has called the meeting of the CLP on Thursday evening in Bengaluru.

The decision for the top post came after deliberations by Kharge for three consecutive days with the three central observers, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Surjewala and Venugopal.

The Congress won in Karnataka by emerging victorious on 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP won 66 and JD(S) secured 18 seats.

