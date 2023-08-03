Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi over remarks on guarantee schemes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on free guarantee schemes implemented by the ruling Congress-led government.

The Karnataka CM is scheduled to meet PM Modi on August 3 (Thursday).

PM Modi had stated that the funds are not available to the Karnataka government for development activities in the backdrop of implementation of guarantee schemes announced. The state treasury is going to be empty due to free schemes, he added.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the people of Karnataka wary of the anti-people governance of the double-engine governments have given a mandate to the Congress’ guarantee schemes and rejected the BJP.

“We have the commitment to fulfil the promises and try our best in this direction. The entire country which is reeling under inflation, unemployment needs the model of Karnataka to save common people from economic crisis and ensure social security,” CM Siddaramaiah posted on social media.

“Congratulations to PM Modi for expressing his concern on state finances by implementing free schemes. PM Modi, my request is that it needs to be clarified. Is this your personal opinion? Or is this opinion as the PM Modi? Or whether it is the opinion of the party?

“If you are opposed to guarantee schemes you have got to clarify your stand as well as the stand of your party. You need to give directions for Karnataka BJP leaders to oppose the free schemes of our government publicly. We are ready to face the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on guarantee free schemes, if you are ready for the challenge you make an announcement in this regard.

Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 3 for the first time after assuming power in the state.

He will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A source said that CM Siddaramaiah is likely to place a request for the supply of rice by Central government agencies for the Anna Bhagya, free rice scheme under which the ruling Congress government is planning to provide 10 kg of rice for all members of BPL families.

He will also seek an increase of funds from the central government and additional funds for other projects and schemes.

CM Siddaramaiah is also expected to seek Rs 5,495 crore interim relief for the state as per the recommendation of 15th Financial Commission and also discuss about the state not getting its judicious share in the GST.

Like this: Like Loading...