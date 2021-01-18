Spread the love



















Siddaramaiah slams Uddhav for raising Belagavi issue

Bengaluru,(UNI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister & Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly on Monday termed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on Belagavi border issue as most irresponsible as the District is an integral part of the State of Karnataka. ” Don’t mess up the issue which has already settled,” he said in his tweet.

He said that the Mahajan report on the Belagavi border issue was final. Uddhav Thackeray, do not make politics on the issue that is settled.

Siddaramaiah warned that now you are not just a Shiv Sena chief, but you are head of a State.

“It is our duty to protect the land, water and language of Karnataka and on this issue there will be no compromise, don’t do politics. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should reply officially and should be condemned.

He said that the Kannadigas were pacifists, tolerant, and believed in coexistence. Don’t think of our silence as weakness.