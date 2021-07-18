Spread the love



















Sidhu appointed Punjab Congress President

New Delhi: Rejecting all opposition to his elevation, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party’s new Punjab unit President along with four Working Presidents.

Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhvinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra have been appointed Working Presidents.

While Sidhu’s name was opposed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who wrote a letter to the Congress President, but on Saturday, party’s state in charge Harish Rawat flew to Chandigarh to pacify the sulking CM.

After the meeting, Amarinder Singh reiterated that any decision of the party chief would be acceptable but said he raised certain issues which Rawat said he would take up with her.

