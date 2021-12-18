Siem Reap airport welcomes 1st int’l passenger flight in 20 months



Phnom Penh: The Siem Reap International Airport in Cambodia has welcomed its first international passenger flight in 20 months, a statement said.

Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) inaugural flight from Singapore to Siem Reap, SQ164, arrived at 9.45 a.m. on Friday, said the statement released by the SIA and the Cambodia Airports that operates the country’s three international airports, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is the first international flight to Siem Reap since March 2020,” the statement said.

“The relaunch of the service will help to rebuild air traffic between the two countries following the challenging months arising from the pandemic.”

The SIA will operate daily flights between Siem Reap and Singapore on the Boeing 737-8, it said, adding that Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights will be operated four times weekly from Siem Reap to Singapore.

These flights will offer quarantine-free entry into Singapore for eligible travellers, the statement said, adding that the designated VTL flight, SQ163, will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. All other flights between Siem Reap and Singapore are non-VTL flights.

“The re-introduction of international services between Singapore and Siem Reap is great news for our customers, who can resume travel between the cities and connect on to other destinations in our network,” said Zechariah Chai, general manager for SIA Cambodia.

Alain Brun, the CEO of Cambodia Airports, said this new stage in relaunching international connectivity is a positive step forward for the kingdom.

“Not only will Siem Reap have more visitors and assert its position as Cambodia’s top leisure and cultural destination, but passengers can also easily travel between Cambodia and other international cities via Singapore Airlines’ extensive global flight network,” he said.

Cambodia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers since November after most of its population have been inoculated against the Covid-19.