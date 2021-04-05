Spread the love



















Silver Jubilee Celebrations of ‘Bondelche Bonder’ Konkani Monthly Magazine and M Kumar Nite

Mangaluru: The concluding ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of ‘Bondelche Bonder’ Konkani monthly magazine being published at St Lawrence church premises here on Sunday April 4.

The parish priest of St Lawrence church Fr Andrew Leo Dsouza inaugurated the concluding ceremony by watering the plant. Fr Valerian Fernandes editor of Raknno presided over the programme. Fr Andrew D’Souza Parish Priest Bajal was present as chief guest.

Present editor Wilfred Alvares welcomed the gathering. Manoj Concesso gave details of the journey of the magazine during the last 25 years. Fr Andrew D’Souza in his inaugural address said that the magazine has been getting published without interruption for the last 25 years. This magazine creates awareness among common people regarding social, educational and religious subjects. May this Magzine create awareness in every sphere while contributing to Konkani language, culture and literature”, he said. Fr Rupesh Taruro, Fr Clifford Pinto, Rejinald Pinto, Steevan Noronha, Wilfred Alavares, Rita Pinto and Manohar Concesso were on the dais.

Former editors and publishers Richard Pereira, Lancy D’Cunha, Stany Alvares, Wilfred Alvares who had worked relentlessly for the progress of the Magzine were also honoured on the occasion. Wilfred Alvares welcomed the gathering, Fr Rupesh Tauro thanked the persons who toiled for the success of the Programme. Zeena Cornelio compered the programme. After the stage programme as a cultural event – The 10th M.M. Kumar Musical Nite was arranged.