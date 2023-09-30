Silver Jubilee Year of Prison Ministry India- Mangaluru Unit Inaugurated



Mangaluru: Rt Rev Dr Aloyisious Paul D’Souza, the Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore inaugurated the Silver Jubilee year of Prison Ministry India – Mangaluru Unit on Sept 28, 2023 at Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Mangaluru.

He officiated at the Eucharistic celebration at 10.30 am where Rev Fr Stefan Perera, the Director of the Shrine preached a meaningful homily reflecting on the Biblical readings of the day. His homily centred on the theme of how to rebuild the ‘temple of the Lord’ and the need for it in the present context.

At the end of the Liturgy, Bishop Emeritus unveiled the logo of the Jubilee Year and recalled the launch of Prison Ministry India – Mangaluru Unit 24 years ago. He appreciated the yeoman services rendered by the members of the Unit and wished all success in the Jubilee year.

When it was launched, the ministry was entrusted to the leadership of Carmelite Priests of the Infant Jesus Shrine. May lay people and religious Sisters joined this mission and carried it out faithfully.

The Prison Ministry works under the motto of witnessing God’s liberating love to the people behind bars. The members of PMI commit themselves to the release, renewal and rehabilitation of those behind bars by following the principles, such as prayer, as the source of power, God´s providence as their bank balance, inconvenience as convenience and local contribution as an operational life style, in order to bring to them to main stream of the society.

Prison Ministry India, aims to extend love and concern to those behind bars, to give insights and assistance for the enrichment of the lives of those in prisons. It also works to help and guide the released prisoners for re-settlement, to extend whatever services are useful for the welfare and rehabilitation of the prisoners and to be a non-commercial service society.

Like this: Like Loading...