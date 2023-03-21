‘SILVER LINES’ 06th Cruise Vessel arrives at New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: “SILVER LINES” the sixth cruise vessel of the current season called at NMPA & docked today morning at 0800 hours in the Port. The vessel carrying 497 passengers & 411 crew members berthed alongside berth no. 04. The overall length of the ship is 210.70 meters with a carrying capacity of 39,444 Gross Tonnage & having a draft of 6.60 meters. The vessel’s last Port of call was Cochin Port, after leaving Mangalore it will sail to Mormugao Port.

The passengers were given a warm welcome by playing traditional drums (Chende). Arrangements were put in place for the pleasant experience of the cruise passengers such as; medical screening of passengers, multiple immigrations & customs counters for swift movement, 25 coaches of buses including 02 shuttle buses for passengers visiting local market & shops in & around Mangalore city, taxis, tourist vans etc. The cruise passengers also availed benefits of the meditation centre set up by the Department of AYUSH inside the cruise lounge. Clothes & handicraft outlets were also kept open for the tourists. As a special attraction, a selfie stand was set up by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India depicting regional culture.

The passengers visited various tourist destinations such as; Achal Cashew Factory, Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple, Kadri Majunatheshwara Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, Local market, Pilikula Artisan village, Thousand Pillars Basadi and Soans Farm. Souvenirs

were given to the cruise passengers while they were embarking back to their ship, in reminiscence of their visit to Mangalore. The ship sailed at 1800HRS to its next destination, Mormugao Port, GOA.

