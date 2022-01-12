Simaran Kaur is all praise for Himanshu Soni’s stunt sequence in ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’



Mumbai: ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ actress Simaran Kaur, who is seen as Niyati Mishra in the show, is quite impressed with her co-actor Himanshu Soni’s stunt for the ongoing sequence.

Himanshu is playing the character of Abhimanyu Pandey.

During the episode, Himanshu breaks a glass with his bare hands, only to express his agitation towards Niyati. The whole act was so spontaneous that even Simaran didn’t know that Himanshu would actually use his hands to break the glass.

Simaran said: “To be honest, I didn’t even know that Himanshu would actually go and break the glass with his bare hands. I was stunned to see him do that because usually, a trained stuntman performs these acts and not the actors.”

“But it was just amazing to see him to do the stunt, I am really impressed with his one-take performance. But thankfully my spontaneous reaction came out really well for the scene because I was actually worried if he had hurt himself. But he is absolutely fine after doing such a fabulous job,” she added.

‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’ airs on Zee TV.