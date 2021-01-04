Spread the love
Simon D’Mello (63) Passes Away in Dubai
With the expression of our deepest grief and sorrow; this announcement is made on the sad demise of our beloved
Simon D’Mello
Born in Attur, Karkala on: October 08, 1957
Expired in Dubai/UAE on: January 02, 2021
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
In loving memory:
Wife: Roseline D’Mello, Son: Steve D’Mello, Mother, Sisters, Brothers, relatives and families.
For additional details and information, please email to:<steve.roland@gmail.com>
