Since Two Years Digging of the Same Streets by GAIL Gas Ltd has Never Stopped in the City

Since Two Years of Digging of the Same Streets by GAIL Gas Ltd has Never Stopped in the city and they are also damaging the Footpaths, putting People; Lives at Risk



Mangaluru: One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to their original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too.

With a bunch of development work going on in the City, various places are dug up either for construction work or for laying UGD or utility cables, which has already made the lives of pedestrians and motorists miserable. But looking at the steel pipes dumped on the footpaths along the stretch of the road for the work to be started in installing domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by The City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project has in contract with GAIL Gas Ltd, for supplying of natural gas to houses, will be yet another nightmare for pedestrians and motorists. And with all these pipes stored on the newly constructed footpaths, the morning walkers and the general public have to make use of the streets, taking the risk of speeding vehicles.

Just for the benefit of a few thousand houses getting new natural gas connections, the rest of the public will have to suffer, because of the repeated work of GAIL. And all the hard-earned taxpayer’s money used in constructing new concrete roads and footpaths is wasted when the roads and footpaths are broken open to lay these gas pipelines. What a dumb decision taken by Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, by allowing GAIL to go ahead with the project., Seems like MCC will agree to anything as long as they get a lump sum of money legally, and also illegally to fill their pockets.

The work of laying the gas lines started a couple of years ago, and until today no household has received the gas connection. And surprisingly the Kadri Road from Kadrio Market to Mallikatta is dug again by the same people of GAIL once again, and it’s a mess out there, putting people’s and motorists’ lives in danger. The area around the upcoming Kadri Market is a total disaster with sluc]sh/mud and water stranded, making it inconvenient for commuters to wait for their city buses. Has any of the authorities in MCC, including the Mayor and Commissioner, noticed the hardship faced by the citizens and motorists due to the unscientific work of GAIL workers? Or they knowingly are ignoring it, since it is a PM-launched project. Oh well!

