Singer Udit Narayan finds Kashmir ‘more beautiful than his imagination’



Srinagar: Bollywood singer, Udit Narayan is currently shooting his latest music album at different scenic locations in the Valley and he says this is his first visit to the ‘Heaven on Earth’.

Udit Narayan is accompanied by his son, Aditya Narayan, Bollywood actress, Sonali Sachdeva and director Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat.

He has so far shot his music album at picturesque places like Naranag ancient ruins in Ganderbal district, the Dal Lake, Royal Spring Golf course in Srinagar and other places.

Sharing his first time Kashmir experience, he said, “Every spot is a scenic shooting location in Kashmir.”

Bollywood legend, Raj Kapoor was the last to shot at Naranag ancient ruins. Kapoor shot ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ at Naranag.

“I have come here for the first time although my son, Aditya has visited the places many times and shot many songs in Kashmir. I had heard that this place is ‘Heaven on Earth’ and I have found it more beautiful than I had ever imagined.”

He wants Bollywood to come to Kashmir in a big way.

He and his crew are deeply impressed by the hospitality of the local people, Udit Narayan asserted.

Director, Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat said that he does not know about the situation in the Valley, but given the hospitality of the local people, he is sure that Bollywood has no reason to stay away.

Udit Narayan was all praise for late Bollywood film director, Yash Chopra, who he said was the master of directing love stories because he had fallen in love with Kashmir.

Yash Chopra shot his famous movies, ‘Silsila’, ‘Kabhi Kabhai’ and his last movie, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ in Kashmir.