Singhu border murder: No info on perpetrators, says police



New Delhi: After the body of a man with a chopped hand was found at the Singhu border on Friday, the Haryana Police have been unable to gather any information on the attackers, as the agitating farmers have not given any information so far.

“We received the information about the incident at around 5 a.m. in the morning that a man was found dead near the stage of farmers’ protest site after which a team of cops was rushed to spot,” a Haryana Police official said.

He said they tried speaking to the protesters present on the site but none told them anything. “It is still unclear as to who was responsible for this act of crime,” he said.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons and have initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, when a team of policemen reached the spot they found a man, whose one hand was chopped, tied to an overturned barricade. Several Nihang Sikh men were standing near the dead body. When the police tried to speak to them, none of the protesters cooperated.

“The Nihangs did not even let us take down the dead body of the man from the barricade,” the FIR read.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the dead body was found at the same place where farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year.

It is being alleged that the man was caught while desecrating the Sikh religious holy book, however, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.

As per the images, it is possible that the man was tortured before he was brutally killed.

Heavy deployment of police from both Haryana and Delhi sides could be seen at the border.

