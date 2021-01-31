Spread the love



















Singhu border turns impregnable fortress after fresh clash



New Delhi: The Singhu border in Delhi, one of the major sites of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, resembled an impregnable fortress on Sunday with a massive presence of security personnel.

The heavy security deployment has come in the backdrop of violent clashes between locals and protesting farmers on Friday in which several people, including a police officer, were left injured.

Even as the farmers are camping along the borders of Delhi — at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding repeal of the Centre’s newly-passed farm laws for over two months, the scenario has changed drastically in the last few days.

After Friday’s violence, several restrictive measures have been introduced. The general public is no more allowed to come close to the protest sites.

The vehicles are being diverted by the police around 1-2 kms from the protest site at Singhu border. Earlier, the diversion happened about 400 metres from the protest site.

Delhi Police, along with paramilitary forces and ITBP personnel have been deployed at the border exit point. Besides, people can now move towards Haryana from Delhi only through the routes designated by the police.

Identity is being checked at around 10 places on the border areas, apart from routine questioning by the police at the barricaded points.

Drones have also been pressed into service in the area and at the same time, videography is also being done by the police.

The overall situation on Singhu border has changed after the January 26 violence during the farmers’ tractor rally, and more so after the clash on Friday, and the blast near the Israeli Embassy.

Now police are maintaining a strict vigil.

Also, internet services have been temporarily snapped along the border areas as a preventive measure against rumours and misinformation.