Single Emergency HELPLINE number ‘112’ for Immediate Assistance Services Launched in City

Mangaluru : Similar to the USA and many other developed countries, Mangaluru today launched a pan-India service of the single emergency helpline number ‘112’ for Immediate Assistance Services from Police (100), Fire (101), Health (108) and Women (1090). The launching was done on Monday, 14 December 2020 at 4.30 pm Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikas under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). Even if people call 100, it will be routed to 112.

The 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) started working in the city on Monday, a month after its launch in other parts of Dakshina Kannada. The Mangaluru Police Commissionerate became the fourth Police Commissionerate and the 17th police unit to introduce the service. Police Commissionerates of Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharward have the service. In all, 13 district units and four Police Commissionerates are now covered under 112. Henceforth, the general public instead of dialling 100, should dial 112. The service of the ERSS is accessible from any corner of the city so that help can arrive without any delay. Even if people call 100, it will be routed to 112.

The police commissioner said, “Similar to the US, India has launched a pan-India service of the single emergency helpline number ‘112’ for immediate assistance services from police, fire (101) and natural disaster or disaster management services. For accidents, crime, fire, natural disaster or any other emergency, people can call 112. The calls will be received by the Centralised Call Centre at the office of the Additional Director-General of Police (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) in Bengaluru. Looking at whether the emergency relates to police, fire or health, messages will be passed on to the departments concerned for immediate response”.

As many as 19 Hoysala vehicles of the city police are linked to the system and they will be the first responders. Dedicated staff, who have been trained in the operation of the ERSS, are manning these vehicles and they will work in shifts. There will be no calls received on 100 henceforth, and 112 will be the number to which information meant for the police can be passed on. The commissioner stated that the nearest vehicle will rush to the spot during the crisis. He also said that the service would function 24/7 and staff will work under various shifts.

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood speaking to the media said, “The police are giving “15 by 15” promises to the public. It will take 15 seconds to answer the call and 15 minutes to reach the place of distress. The inclusion of police units in the 112 response system across the State is happening in stages. Personal briefing is being done for each district for its inclusion in the system. Ten more district units will be part of the system by January 15. The entire State will be covered under the system by 26 January 2021”.

Before addressing the media the Police Commissioner flagged off 19 Sagara patrol vehicles which have been inducted in this Emergency Response System. “This system will ensure a timely response to any emergencies. Response time is certainly monitored and the quality of emergency response will be constantly evaluated for improvement,” the commissioner said.