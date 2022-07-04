Sini Shetty of Udupi crowned Femina Miss India 2022

Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. Shetty is all of 21, and was born in Mumbai but hails from Innanje, Udupi of Karnataka.

The beauty with brains holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and is now pursuing the CFA as a professional course. She is also a Bharatanatyam dancer.

The winners of the VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 co-powered by Sephora, Moj & Rajnigandha Pearls were announced on late Sunday night and the country got its new beauty queens of the year!

The 21-year-old stunner was born in Mumbai and is from Innanje near Udupi of Karnataka, where ethnicity and ancestry collide. Subsequently, the second runner up is Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh, while the first runner up is Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan.

Who is Sini Shetty Femina Miss India 2022?

Sini Shetty is currently pursuing CFA. Her favourite place, nevertheless, has always been the dance floor. She started dancing when she was four years old and finished her arangetram at fourteen. Her close-knit family supported her academic and creative endeavours.

When earlier asked about her most memorable experience, the lady answered, “The experiential quality that dance provides is unparalleled, the aligning of mind, spirit, body and soul. One of the memories that continue to stay with me every time I wish to access that happy corner is the day I completed arangetram. It’s a relationship I share with my culture. I believe the sweat from my neck dripping, the beads from the Andal bun on my head clanging, and the adrenaline rush from performing for straight three hours was the best experience I could ever live for.”

Femina Miss India 2022 Finalists

”These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022,” the note further read.

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back ”memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant”.

”It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. ”Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout,” the actor said in a statement.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.