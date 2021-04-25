Spread the love



















Sir Ganga Ram Hospital gets 5 tonnes of oxygen

New Delhi: Hours after raising an SOS alarm about depleting oxygen around midnight, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in the national capital has received five tonnes of oxygen on Sunday morning around 4 a.m.

With the crisis mounting and stock of oxygen sliding on Saturday night, local MLA Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party arranged one tonne of oxygen past midnight as immediate help.

At 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, the SGRH raised an alarm that they had been left with oxygen stock for only 45 minutes and sought help from the authorities.

The hospital claimed that they have no information about availability of oxygen and contacted all authorities with a hope to get help.

“The government has allocated 9 tonnes in the last 24 hours but SGRH has received 4.5 tonnes. Rest should come from Inox before midnight which is highly impossible that remaining 4.5 tonnes comes in half an hour. Inox is not responding and stock is depleting fast,” an SGRH official had said.

“There are 130 patients on oxygen, 30 on invasive ventilation, 40 patients in Covid emergencies of which 15 are on ventilators,” the SGRH said.

Hospital administration had approached local MLA Chadha, who had arranged some supplies yesterday and today afternoon.

At 12.15 a.m. on Sunday, Chadha tweeted, “A cryogenic vehicle carrying reserve liquid oxygen is about to reach Ganga Ram Hospital, catering to the interim need until full supply comes. Yet another all nighter for Team Kejriwal so that Delhi doesn’t gasp for breath.”

Few minutes later, a tanker carrying one ton oxygen arrived at SGRH which provided a breather for two hours.

Finally around 4.15 a.m., the SGRH received five tonnes of oxygen supplied by Inox.

Hospital administration said that it will last for 11-12 hours.