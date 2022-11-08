SIRC Mangaluru Branch & KCCI to Host ICAI MSME Yatra & ICAI MSME Setu on 9 Nov

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, CA. Prasanna Shenoy M, the Chairman of ICAI Mangaluru said, ” ICAI MSME Yatra & ICAI MSME Setu will be organized by the Committee on MSME & Startup, ICAI & hosted by the Mangaluru Branch of SIRC of ICAI on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, at Mangaluru in association with KCCI, KIA, CII Mangaluru & DSIA. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established on 1st July 1949 by an Act of Parliament, viz., The Chartered Accountants Act, of 1949, for regulating the profession of chartered accountancy in the country. The Institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has 5 Regional Councils, 166 Branches covering the length and breadth of the country and 44 Chapters abroad”.

” The Committee on MSME & Start-up of ICAI is constituted under regulatory provisions of The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, with the prime objective to enhance the capacity of MSMEs & Start-ups. We are pleased to inform you that ICAI through its Committee on MSME & Start-up is organizing ICAI MSME Yatra & ICAI MSME Setu & hosted by the Regional Councils/ Branches of the ICAI in August, September, October & November 2022 for Capacity Building of MSMEs in 75 Days, 75 Programmes in 75 Cities to recognize the role played by the Chartered Accountants in strengthening the MSMEs as the backbone of Indian economy. To commemorate the celebrations on this special occasion, ICAI through its branches has organized a series of events i.e. 75 Days, and 75 Programmes in 75 Cities on pan India basis focusing on the local needs of the MSMEs and popularizing the MSME schemes. The programme would see the participation of various stakeholders of the MSME ecosystem from various cities of India” added CA Shenoy.

Ganesh Kamath, the President of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) said, ” The Yatra will be reaching its 66th destination at Mangaluru on 9th November 2022. Joining hands with us in this initiative are the prominent Trade Bodies of our Dakshina Kannada District striving very hard for the benefit of their membership, i.e., Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mangaluru & District Small Industries Association (DSIA). The programme is chalked out in a way to benefit the MSMEs at large & also to offer support, guidance, and knowledge about various schemes available in banks etc through the support of the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India, District Industries Centre (DIC), MSME Development & Facilitation Centre, Mangaluru, SBI, SIDBI & NSIC. Sessions of Empowerment of MSMEs & Entrepreneurial Empowerment have also been arranged for the overall benefit of all the participants”.

Gaurav Hegde, the President of CII Mangaluru said, ” The Inaugural Address will be delivered by Gokuldas Nayak, Joint Director – DIC Mangaluru, Address on benefits for MSME’s & Govt initiatives will be dealt by Devaraj K, Joint Director – MSME DFO, Mangaluru. This event at Mangaluru is divided into 2 sessions one at Yeyyadi Industrial Area & the other at the Baikampady Industrial Area. The ICAI MSME Yatra will be flagged off at Yeyyadi and thereafter it will take its course through the city and most importantly the Industrial Areas targeting the msmes. This programme is an overall effort to galvanize the MSMEs & boost this sector to achieve its true potential & contribute further in nation building & country’s economic growth”.

Ms Athmika Amin- Secretary of KIA, Gautham Pai- Secretary of ICAI, Mangaluru and Gautham Nayak- Vice Chairman of ICAI, Mangaluru were also present during the press meet.