Sister dies while trying to rescue brother in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: A woman died on Sunday while making an attempt to save her brother in J&K’s Baramulla district.

A 21-year old youth, identified as Nazakat Ali of Shadipora village in Sumbal area of the district, was drowning in Jhelum river while bathing. While people were trying to save him, his sister, identified as 18-year old Nuzhat Afzal, also jumped into the river.

Reports said that the youth was barely saved, but his sister lost her breath when people rescued her from the river.

