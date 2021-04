Spread the love



















Sister Mary Teresa of Avila of Jesus A.C. (83), St Agnes Convent, Mangaluru Passes Away

Sister Mary Teresa of Avila of Jesus A.C. (83), nee Celine Cecilia Monteiro daughter of late Antony L. Monteiro and late Letitia Alvares passed away today (Sunday) 18 April 2021 at St Agnes Convent, Mangaluru.

Funeral rites will be held today (Sunday) at 4.30pm at the Convent Chapel Mangaluru.

Contact: 9480146195, 0824-2988323, 8746841856 (Alfie Dsouza-Cousin)