Sisters go missing from Roadways bus in UP

Two sisters coming from Kanpur to Lucknow on a roadways bus, have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police said on Thursday.



Lucknow: Two sisters coming from Kanpur to Lucknow on a roadways bus, have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police said on Thursday.

Sarabjit and Taranjit had boarded the roadways bus in Kanpur. The last location of their mobile phone was found in Unnao’s Ajgain on Wednesday night.

The girls sent a video shot from inside the bus to their family members. The bus was seemingly empty in the video.

Both their mobiles were switched off after sending the video.

A missing complaint has been lodged at Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.

The family members of the girls, who had gone to Kanpur to take lessons on Baba Guru Nanak, suspect that they have been kidnapped.

DCP (central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the Unnao and Lucknow police were working in close coordination to track down the girls.

The police are also checking the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plazas. The police have also got the call details of the sisters out.