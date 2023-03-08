Sisters Jyothsna Amrith & Disha Amrith Recipients of ‘Woman of Substance” Award by CIL

Sisters Jyothsna Amrith & Disha Amrith Recipient of the ‘Woman of Substance” Award by the Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL), an NGO consistently engaged in evolving various strategies and interventions that add value to the present education system for the past 14 years.

Mangaluru: Inspiring sisters Jyothsna Amrith and Disha Amrith of Mangaluru have been adjudged as winners of the maiden “Woman of Substance” Award instituted by Mangaluru-based NGO, ‘ Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) for their exemplary achievements in their respective chosen fields of profession thus contributing to the society and inspiring the next generation. The award was announced on the eve of International Women’s Day

While Jyothsna was in the news recently awarded Denmark’s Most Talented Young Counselor for her contribution to the field of public transport, especially the Railways Network, her sister Lt Cdr Disha Amrith made Mangaluru proud by Commanding the Indian Naval contingent at the Republic Day Parade. Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, an observer with the Navy’s Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft, led the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2023. Speaking to the media she had said that it is a proud moment for her to be leading the naval contingent and that it was her dream to do so since she was a National Corps Cadet.

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith

Jyothsna is the Project Manager of Track and Infrastructure at Atkins in Copenhagen. Disha is posted at Andaman Nicobar Islands in the Aviation Wing of the Indian Navy and flies the Dorniers.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Sachitha Nandagopal, the Executive Director of the Centre for Integrated Learning said “We are honoured to recognize the achievements of the two sisters who are role models and inspiration to the younger generation. I am indeed elated to announce this award as we dedicate March 8 to Women Power”. CIL which is an organization working in the field of alternative approaches to education has been honouring Ex-Servicemen, Science Teachers, and Environmental Activists among others on different occasions of the year and “Women of Substance” is the addition to this series. We wish to recognize people from different walks of life to inspire the young who are our primary target group”.



