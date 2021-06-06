Spread the love



















Sisters killed as tractor runs over them



Fatehpur (UP): Two minor sisters were killed and their brother was seriously injured when they were run over by a speeding tractor in Fatehpur district.

Circle officer of Khaga, Gayadutt Mishra, said Rani, 12, Bitan, 10, and Shivam, 14, were going to an agriculture field around when the incident took place on Saturday.

He said that Bitan died on the spot, while Rani succumbed to injuries on the way to the district hospital. Shivam, who was seriously injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mishra said that the tractor has been seized and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The tractor driver managed to escape from the spot.

