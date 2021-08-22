Spread the love



















Sisters tie rakhis to Telangana CM



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters tying rakhis to him.

Laxmamma, Jayamma, and Lalithamma tied rakhis to their brother at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister’s wife Shobamma, their son and minister K.T. Rama Rao, his wife Neelima, MP J. Santosh Kumar, and others were also present.

Earlier, the chief minister greeted people on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami, saying that Raksha Bandhan observed on this day all over the country stands as a symbol of brotherhood.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said it is a very great occasion when sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers with love and affection and ask them to support and stand by them their whole life. He said Raksha Bandhan is living proof of the Indian culture’s uniqueness and greatness.

His daughter K. Kavitha also greeted people on Raksha Bandhan. “A very happy #Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and sisters. Have a wonderful day blessed with love and joy,” she tweeted.

Kavitha, who is a member of the Legislative Council, posted a picture with her brother K.T. Rama Rao and other family members.

Women and child welfare Minister Satyavati Rathore, MLA Sunita Mahender Reddy, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalxmi, Warangal Mayor G. Sudha Rani and other women leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tied Rakhis to Rama Rao.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, women leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tied Rakhis to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They included MLA Vidadala Rajini, Vijayawada Mayor R. Baghya Lakshmi, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy and AP Vaddi Corporation Chairman Gayatri Santoshini.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wished women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He stated that women were achieving empowerment in all the fields.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila also took to Twitter to wish people. Sharmila, who recently floated the YSR Telangana Party posted four pictures in which she is tying rakhis to party leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...