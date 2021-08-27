Spread the love



















Sitaraman assures Tripura to get more externally-aided projects

Agartala: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed and inaugurated 12 developmental projects, including few externally-aided projects worth Rs 7,719 crore, being implemented in Tripura and promised to grant more EAPs to the state.

Sitharaman, who arrived in Agartala on Friday on a two-day visit, assured the state of approving a few more EAPs in service and livelihood generation sectors for it.

She reviewed the EAPs, which span afforestation and livelihood, power transmission, water supply, and infrastructure development, at a meeting in the state guest house with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who also holds the Finance Department, and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Kumar Alok.

After the meeting, Deb tweeted: “These EAPs are important for the holistic development of the state and the betterment of the livelihood of its citizens.”

The Chief Secretary said that the Finance Minister reviewed the Central sector EAPs worth more than Rs 2,477 crore and state sector EAPs worth Rs 5,242 crore.

“She has appreciated the pace of implementation and is likely to approve a few more EAPs for Tripura. Implementation of these projects would lead to infrastructure development and livelihood creation,” he said.

Sitharaman later inaugurated the Rs 38.03 crore World Bank-aided 132 KV electric sub-station in western Triopura’s Mohanpur, constructed under the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP). She also inaugurated the Rs 20 crore three Surface Water Treatment plants funded by the Asian Development Bank under the North East Region Urban Development Project (NERUDP) at Rampur, Pragati, and Badarghat in western Tripura.

Sitharaman also launched 80,660 functional household tap connection, provided under Jal Jeevan Mission along with 132 Drinking Water Supply Schemes, and seven projects, implemented under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and Special Plan Assistance, of the Central government.

The Union Minister also visited an Agar tree plantation centre at Hathipara Forest complex and a Covid vaccination centre at Gandhigram in West Tripura.

