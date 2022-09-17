Sitharaman participates in roundtable conference with Singapore, discusses bilateral ties



New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable conference along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with a visiting delegation from the island nation led by its Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

During the meeting, the Ministers emphasised on ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the emerging and futuristic areas.

The two sides deliberated upon a wide range of issues which inter alia included financial sector operations, fintech, regulatory cooperation, investment opportunities and current economic arrangements.

Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Bala, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Transport Minister S. Iswaran also participated in the deliberations.

Sitharaman participates in roundtable conference with Singapore, discusses bilateral ties.(photo:@FinMinIndia)

Like this: Like Loading...