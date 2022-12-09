Sitharaman to present statement on demands for grants for current fiscal in LS

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement in the Lok Sabha on Friday showing first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal.

She will also present a statement showing excess demands for grants for 2019-20 in the Lower House.

Apart from this, the Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will introduce The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second

Amendment) Bill, 2022.

He will also introduce a bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Munda will also introduce a bill to further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

The Minister will further introduce a bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

He will also introduce The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

In addition to this, the Lok Sabha will also seek to discuss and pass the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, on which discussion had started on Wednesday.

The Lower House will also seek to discuss and pass The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It was introduced in the House on Wednesdau.

BJP MP Satyapal Singh will present the ninth report of the joint committee on offices of profit in Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee will present the 22nd and 23rd report of the standing committee on food, consumer affairs and public distribution in Lok Sabha.

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will make a series of statements on status of implementation of recommendations made in reports of standing committee on HRD on safety of women, and also on the status of implementation of recommendations made in reports Nos. 333, 334 and 338 of the standing committee on women, children, youth and sports on demands for grants for the current fiscal.

Irani will also make a statement on the status of implementation on recommendations of the standing committee on demand for grants for 2021-22.