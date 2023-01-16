Situation in K’taka is shameful: Priyanka Gandhi

Bengaluru: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a full-fledged attack on the BJP government in Karnataka by stating that the situation in the state is ‘shameful’.

Addressing a women’s convention — ‘Na Nayaki’ — here on Monday, Priyanka said that she was told that the situation is shameful in Karnataka.

“Crime against women is high and 40 cases of such crime are taking place every day. The government is also creating controversy in the school syllabus,” she said.

“I don’t want to criticise the BJP. But I want to ask just one question. In the last few years of BJP rule, has your life become better? Elections are going to be held in a few months. Evaluate yourself. Has the ruling BJP government cared for you,” Priyanka asked.

Addressing the large gathering of women, she said, “Only you can change the situation. Is it not time for you to make a change? What is it that you want? Education, jobs, career, freedom of choice and right of choice. Who is going to give these to you? The Congress party would deliver them,” she added.

“You (women) are not recognising how powerful you are. You are half of this nation’s population. In every single household, in every village and town, you are strong. But you must recognise your strength. The biggest strength is politics. Why are you not forcing the political parties to get your rights and equality,” the COngress leader said.

The Karnataka government has looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore of your money, she said, addin that the PSI scandal is shameful where posts were sold.

“You educate your son/daughter and is this what you expect,” she asked.

In Uttar Pradesh, a separate election manifesto was announced for women, she said.

“The Congress lost the elections, but this forced every political party to take note. The BJP was forced to give advertisements of programmes for women. I urge you to make the elections all about you and about your future,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 2,000 to every woman household head in K'taka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has announced that if the party is voted to power in the state, Rs 2,000 would be given to every woman house head in Karnataka under the ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme.



Bengaluru: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has announced that if the party is voted to power in the state, Rs 2,000 would be given to every woman house head in Karnataka under the ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme.

Addressing the women’s convention “Na Nayaki” organized in Bengaluru on Monday, Priyanka stated that Gruhalakshmi is the bigger scheme of the “Na Nayaki” convention. “I have spoken to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, party state president D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala that this programme should be implemented, if we are making an announcement in this regard,” she said.

Shivakumar announced that the party will implement the scheme for the women in the state, who have been hit hard by inflation. “This is our promise to you, we won’t go back on it,” he stated.

Priyanka Gandhi called upon the women to make the upcoming assembly polls in the state as their election. “Make this election about you and about your future,” she said.

Life has become unaffordable, whether in terms of fees, marriage everything has become costlier. No one is holding the government accountable. All sources of jobs such as PSU’s have been shut down and given to the PM’s friends, she stated.

GST and demonetization have affected the small scale and medium scale industries, which were also major sources of jobs. The Congress brought land reforms through late Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in the state. It waived loans amounting to Rs 8,000 crore, IT hub was built in Bengaluru by the Congress party, through the Anna Bhagya scheme 3.8 crore people were given rice, dal, Priyanka claimed.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has taken out full page advertisements regarding its various programmes for women in the state to counter the Congress charges.

