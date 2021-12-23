Six Arrested for Kidnap and Assault of Fisherman at Bunder

Mangaluru: The Mangalore South police have arrested six persons in connection with the kidnapping and assault of a fisherman at Bunder here on December 23.

The arrested have been identified as Kondur Polayya (23), Avula Rajkumar (26), Katangari Manohar (21), Vootkori Jalayya (30) Karapingara Ravi (27) and Prayakaveri Govindayya (47) all from Andra Pradesh.

On December 14, night, victim Vaila Shinu (32) had gone to the “John Shialesh 2” boat which was anchored at the Bunder fishing dock. Later Vaila came back and slept in his boat. On December 15 morning, Kondur Polayya, Avula Rajkumar, Katangari Manohar, Vootkori Jalayya, Karapingara Ravi and Prayakaveri Govindayya came to Vaila Shinu’s boat and said that he had stolen their mobile phone. At around 11:15 am, all the six accused kidnapped Vaila Shinu and took him to the ‘John Shialesh 2’ boat where they tied his legs and hanged him to a hook in the boat. Later the accused assaulted Vaila with sticks and iron rods. The accused also thought of killing Vaila and throwing his body into the sea, but the locals intervened and rescued Vaila.

In this connection, a case was filed on December 21 at the Mangalore South Police Station. Based on the complaint the police arrested the accused and seized wooden sticks, iron rods, rope and mobile phones from their possession.

Further investigation is on.