Six arrested from Goa for IPL betting



Panaji: Six persons, five belonging to Nagpur in Maharashtra and one Rajasthan, were arrested on Friday for allegedly running an IPL betting racket in the port town of Vasco, Goa police said.

Police have seized two laptops, mobile phones, television sets and other betting paraphernalia from the persons arrested.

“We acted on a tip-off that accused persons were accepting bets from a rented premise in the Vaddem area of Vasco,” a Goa Police spokesperson said.

The arrested persons have been booked under the relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act.

