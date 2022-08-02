Six Arrested in Fazil Murder Case in Suratkal

Mangaluru: Six persons have been arrested in the Fazil murder case on August 2.

The accused were taken from the ACP office to the court. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking to the media persons said, “The accused in the Fazil murder case have been arrested. During interrogation, the accused have accepted their involvement in the crime.”

Shashi Kumar further said, “We have identified the car owner through the registration number, and the owner Ajith Crasta was taken into custody. During interrogation, Ajith revealed that the accused had paid him extra money to take his car on rent.”

Based on the information from the car owner, the police team intensified their search operations and succeeded in arresting the accused.

Like this: Like Loading...