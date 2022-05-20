Six feared trapped after tunnel along Jammu-Srinagar highway collapses

Jammu: At least six workers are feared trapped in an under-construction tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that collapsed on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police sources said.

“At least six workers are feared trapped under the debris. Two workers have been rescued and shifted to hospital while others are missing,” sources added.

Reports from the area said a massive rescue operation is underway at the site.

Traffic has been stopped along the national highway.