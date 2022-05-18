Six illegal colonies in Sohna, Bhondsi razed



Gurugram: A team from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in the villages of Bhondsi and Sohna in which commercial farmhouses, shops and under-construction structures were demolished.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the colonies were being developed in violation of rules, without necessary permissions from the competent authority.

“We conducted the drive after a complaint was received at the CM window. We will conduct such drives in future to build people’s trust in the CM window. The department will soon recommend FIR against those who were involved in developing illegal colonies. Notices were also issued to plot owners earlier as well,” Bhath told IANS.

During the drive, 6 unauthorised colonies in approximately 35 acres located in the area were demolished with the help of three bulldozers. 100 policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

“All 6 colonies were at initial stages and demarcation of plots by way of DPCs, boundary walls was being done. Commercial farm houses spread over 2.5 acres and under construction shops and road network were demolished,” Bhath said.