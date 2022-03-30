Six including ACP Nataraj Chosen For CM’s Medal 2021

Mangaluru: Six police personnel including ACP Traffic from Mangaluru Police Commissionerate have been chosen for the Chief Minister’s medal for the year 2021 for their distinguished service.

ACP Traffic M A Nataraj, PSI CCB T R Pradeep, PSI CCRB K Vanajakshi, PSI Barke Shobha, ASI Bajpe Kushal Maniyani and CHC Panambur Isak K have been chosen for the CM’s Medal.

The date of the award ceremony will be announced later. Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar N IPS, DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar IPS, and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar Congratulated the medal winners.

Mangalorean.com wishes all the medal winners all the very best and success in their endeavours.