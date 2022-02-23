Six Injured at Ullal Uroos after Ferris Wheel Collapses

Mangaluru: Six persons including a minor were injured after a Ferris wheel collapsed at the Uroos in Ullal here on February 22.

The injured are identified as Ummer Farooq (42), Mohammed Tayyub (7), Mashitha (18), Noorjan (36), Saleeka (28) and Sameer (41), all from Alekal, Ullal.

According to the police, all the injured had visited the Uroos fair in Ullal. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.