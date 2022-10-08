Six Jesuit Deacons Ordained Priests at Divine Mercy Church, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Six Jesuit deacons were ordained priests by Rt. Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru diocese at the Divine Mercy Church, Fatima Retreat House, Jeppu here on Saturday, October 08.

The ordained deacons were, Ashwin Cordeiro, Son of Paul Cordeiro and Anitha Cordeiro from St Victor’s Church, Nellikar. Ashwin Rebello, Son of Peter Rebello and Judith Rebello from Immaculate Conception Church, Gangolli. George Pinto, son of late Denis Pinto and Stella Pinto, from Our lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Gantalkatte, Jaison Pais, Son of Joseph Pais and Benedicta from Our Lady of Dolours Church, Vittal, Rayan Pereira, Son of Stany Pereira and Benedicta Pereira, From St Anne Church, Kelarai. Royal Saldanha, Son of late Cyprian Saldanha and Alice Saldanha, from St Joseph the Worker Church, Neermarga.

They were ordained during the Eucharistic celebration in which the Bishop was the main celebrant along with the Provincial of Karnataka Province, Fr Dionysius Vaz, Fr Anil D’Mello, the Superior of Fatima Retreat House, Fr Melwin Pinto, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions and other priests.

Bishop in his homily said that a Priest is a symbol of God’s presence and his Compassion on this earth. He highlighted the true role of Priesthood in the Church, after the example of Jesus the High Priest. He called the deacons to be rooted and grounded to Jesus, the Church and the faithful. He invited them to a life of prayer and holiness.

Later, a short Felicitation programme was held in the Basement of the Divine Mercy Church where the parents and relatives of all the newly ordained priests were felicitated. Fr Anush D’Cunha was the coordinator of the liturgy, Fr Alwyn D’Souza did the Master of the Ceremony for ordination, Fr Jason Martis compered the felicitation programme and the new priest Fr Jaison Pais proposed the vote of thanks.

