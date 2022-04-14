Six killed in fire at chemical plant in Andhra

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): Six people were killed and 13 injured in huge fire and reactor blast at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district.

The disaster occurred at Porus Laboratories plant in Akkireddygudem village of Musunuru mandal late Wednesday, officials said.

Five persons died on the spot while another succumbed at hospital. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada, where condition of five of them is stated to be critical.

Fire fighting personnel with the help of NDRF controlled the fire which broke out in unit-4 of the plant after suspected gas leak.

More than 100 people were working in the plant at the time of the mishap.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased.