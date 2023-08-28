Six killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Karnataka

Ramanagara: In a tragic incident, six persons occupants of car were killed while another was seriously injured in a road accident near Kemmale Gate in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district on Monday.

According to the police, the tragedy took place in a head-on collision between a bus attached to the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and a Qualis car. All the deceased were travelling in the car.

While the passengers in the car were travelling to Bengaluru from the Male Mahadeshwara Hill, a pilgrimage site, the bus was moving towards Malavalli from Bengaluru. The car was totally mangled in the accident in which a few passengers in the bus also suffered injuries.

The injured have been shifted to the Ramanagara district hospital. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

