Six killed in suicide bombing in Somalia



Mogadishu: At least six people were killed and 13 others wounded in a suicide attack at El Gaab junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and medical sources said.

Abdifatah Aden Hassan, Somali Police Spokesman who confirmed the 10:30 a.m. incident on Thursday, said a suicide bomber wearing explosive vests wrapped around his waist blew himself up, causing multiple casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amin Ambulance Director Abdikadir Abdirrahman told Xinhua that they have taken several wounded people to hospitals.

“Our team took 13 injured people from the blast scene. They have also seen six bodies,” Abdirrahman said.

Witnesses said the blast was huge and caused panic among the residents.

The militant group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the Thursday’s bombing in the restive city, saying its fighters targeted delegates selecting the upcoming Lower House lawmakers.