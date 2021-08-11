Spread the love



















Six missing after boat accident on Ganga in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Patna: Six persons were missing after their boat met with accident in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The boat was bringing 12 people back from a fair held in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

However, the boatmen lost control due to strong waves and wind, and it collided with a pillar of Bhojpur-Chapra road bridge and was damaged.

While the boatmen managed to rescue six passengers and brought them to the river bank, the other six went missing. The victims are native of Semra village under Barahara police station.

The district administration has launched rescue operations, but there is no trace of the missing people.

The rivers in Bihar are flowing above dangerous levels due to continuous rain in this monsoon session.

