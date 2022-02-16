Six Transgenders Arrested for Harassing Asif Apathbhandava near Suratkal Tollgate

Mangaluru: The Suratkal police have arrested six transgenders for harassing and trying to attack Asif Apathbhandava, who is protesting against cancelling the NITK tollgate, on February 16, early hours of 12.30 am.

The arrested have been identified as Vasavi Gowda (32) from Mandya, Lipika (19) from Davanagere, Hima (24) from Hassan, Adya (22) grom Mysuru, Maya (28) from Mysuru and Mythri (28) from Chennapattana.

During the early hours of February 16, two transgenders came near Asif Apathbhandava near the NITK/Surathkal Tollgate where he was protesting, used foul language and tried to attack him. Later, they came back with a bunch of transgenders and started behaving indecently, using filthy language, dancing and a few of them exposing their private parts. Asif Immediately started to record the incident live on Facebook.

Asif later filed a complaint in the Suratkal police station requesting police protection as he feared for his life while continuing the protest against the Surathkal/NITK tollgate.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested Vasavi Gowda, Lipika, Hima, Adya, Maya and Mythri (28) under sections 143,147,504,506,294 r/w 149 IPC.