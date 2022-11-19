Six years back, horrific murder of live-in partner led to serial killer in MP

The brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi reminded of a similar case that took place in Madhya Pradesh six years ago.

On July 16, 2016, serial killer Udayan Das (now in Raipur jail) killed his 28-year-old live-in partner Akanksha alias Shweta Sharma in Bhopal, and placed her body in a metal box and poured concrete to create a mausoleum of sorts inside his bedroom. He covered the block with marble.

The accused turned out to be a serial killer after a joint investigation of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh police revealed that Das had killed his parents back in 2010 and had buried their bodies in the garden of their Raipur (Chhattisgarh) house.

Like Shraddha’s killer Aftab Ameen Poonawala, serial killer Udayan Das too had lived several lives together as police claimed. For this, he kept his parents and girlfriend Akanksha alive on social media. He used to post from her Facebook account himself. The entire horrific incident was unearthed after a missing complaint was lodged by the victim’s family in her native place at Bankura police in Kolkata.

IANS spoke to senior cop Veerendra Mishra, ACP Habibganj area in Bhopal, whose investigation had not only solved the mystery of Akanksha’s killing but had also revealed that the accused killed his parents.

Recalling the incident, Mishra said, “The accused played the entire game smartly and managed to convince the West Bengal police that he is innocent. The Bengal police came here two time but returned with empty hands as the accused was smart enough. Later, they sought help from Bhopal police; and me and my team started investigation in the matter.”

According to Mishra, the accused — who was a native of Chhattisgarh — and the victim, who was from West Bengal, befriended each other on social media in New Delhi, and later they shifted to Bhopal in June 2016.

Victim told the family that she has got a job in the US. After July 2016, Akanksha’s communication with family members stopped and when her brother traced the number, her location turned out to be Bhopal. The family members suspected that Akanksha was living with Udayan. In December 2016, Akanksha was reported missing.

“During the investigation, Das confessed the crime and revealed that he killed her because she got to know about his past life, including the murder of his parents in Raipur, and after that she wanted to go back to West Bengal. Further, as we took up an investigation about his parents in Raipur, he also confessed that he had killed his parents and their bodies were buried in the courtyard of their house in Raipur. The Raipur police was informed and two bodies were recovered,” Mishra said.

Das’s case was described by the clinical psychologist as exactly that of Charles Sobhraj, where he was said to be suffering from psychopathic personality disorder. Charles Sobhraj is considered Asia’s biggest serial killer.

“Udayan Das was also a victim of psychopathy personality disorder and he had not only committed three murders one by one, but had also cleverly evaded the police and siphoned off the money coming in his name,” Mishra added.